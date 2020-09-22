There's no denying that the NBA playoffs in the Orlando bubble have been one to remember. Massive upsets, buzzer-beaters and incredible comebacks all seem normal in the bubble. You never know what to expect when you turn a game on -- EXCEPT for the sneaker game, which has remained on a consistently elite level throughout. That shouldn't be a surprise because sneaker brands know the lights are brightest especially as the playoffs near the finish line, so they load up their star players with the absolute best stuff they have to offer.

The kicks only get better the closer we get to the NBA Finals, and we're pretty close at the moment. There's a ton of sneaker heat below, so let's get to it.

Jamal Murray is letting everyone know, on the NBA's biggest stage, that he's a name to remember for years to come. He's also moving up the ladder when it comes to who's next at Adidas. Murray usually rocks the Adidas AdiZero Rose 1 on the court, but a year or two more of this level of success and he'll be wearing his own shoe.

Jamal Murray wearing the Adidas AdiZero Rose 1. Getty Images

7. Andre Iguodala, Miami Heat

Andre Iguodala has been around the NBA for a loooong time. Like three presidents ago long. Why does that matter? The connections a player of his caliber collects over years in the league are crazy and that extends into the sneaker world. So next time you see a grizzled veteran with some amazing player exclusive kicks like you're about to see below, you know why.

Andre Iguodala in a Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE. Getty Images

6. Jerami Grant, Denver Nuggets

Jerami Grant has been a solid contributor for the Nuggets during their down-but-never-out playoff run. The guy is a versatile defender who can absolutely soar through the air when he needs to, and he does that high-flying in retro Jordans. This week, Grant has made frequent use of the Jordan 12 'Indigo.' Check them out below.

Jerami Grant wearing the Jordan 12 'Indigo.' Getty Images

Kemba Walker has been a key part of the Jordan Brand roster for some time now and he continues to make waves with the Jordan 34. As someone who used to hoop in Jordan retros often, Walker has definitely enjoyed the Jordan 34 and was seen warming up in the Jordan 35 ahead of Game 2 against the Heat. Check out the player exclusive kicks Walker has hit the court with over the last few games below.

Kemba Walker in a Jordan 34 PE. Getty Images

Another not-so-subtle colorway of the Jordan 34 for Kemba Walker. Getty Images

4. Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets

Paul Millsap might not be an All-Star on the court anymore, but his sneaker game remains formidable and he brought out some heat this week. Millsap broke out the Nike KD 13 in Game 2 against the Lakers, a great shoe and amazing colorway. The reason Millsap is so high on this list, though, is because of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE he broke out in the series opener. The kicks are so good you just have to see them yourself below.

Paul Millsap wearing the Nike KD 13. Getty Images

Paul Millsap in a Nuggets-inspired colorway of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro. Getty Images

3. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

No one's stock has risen more during these bubble playoffs than Bam Adebayo's, the Heat big man who recorded the block heard around the world to secure a Miami win in a memorable Game 1 against Boston. Adebayo was a first-time All-Star this season and continues to ascend in the basketball world as he develops his game. He does not need anymore development when it comes to his sneaker game, though. We've been rewarding Adebayo for his love of the Nike Kobe line all season and that love keeps flowing this week with another two pairs of the Kobe 5. Check them out below.

Bam Adebayo in the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'EYBL.' Getty Images

Bam Adebayo rocking the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Lakers.' Getty Images

2. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

If you're the only living, breathing creature in the universe that hasn't watched LeBron James dominate the playoffs for the last decade-plus, I'll do you a solid and let you know this guy brings out his best kicks on this stage. The longer the Lakers' playoff run extends, the more insane throwbacks and new colorways you'll see from King James. This week, LeBron shuffled between the Nike LeBron 7 and his current Nike LeBron 17. Peep the kicks below.

LeBron James wearing a Nike LeBron 7 PE. Getty Images

LeBron James wearing the Nike LeBron 17. Getty Images

1. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis is playing deep into the playoffs for the first time in his career and he's showing the world exactly what he's capable of doing when the lights are brightest. Davis has been on an absolute tear on the court and he's getting it done with nothing but gems from the Nike Kobe line on his feet. His epic game-winner in Game 2 against the Nuggets? He was wearing the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Bruce Lee' during that moment WITH the Lakers' Black Mamba uniforms. That combination alone was worthy of the No. 1 spot for The Brow.

Anthony Davis rocking a Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE. Getty Images