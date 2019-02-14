NBA scores, highlights: Thunder look for fifth straight win, red-hot Magic face Hornets before All-Star break

It's a slow night for the NBA on Thursday but it's also the last slate of games before All-Star Weekend tips off.

Three games take place on Thursday night, beginning with the Orlando Magic looking for their fifth straight victory when they host the Charlotte Hornets. Sandwiched in between the early and late game is a meeting between Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks.

To cap off the night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will look for a fifth consecutive win of their own as Paul George and Russell Westbrook take on Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans in the final NBA game before the All-Star break.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA action.

NBA schedule for Thursday, Feb. 14

*All times Eastern

Morris signs with Thunder



The Thunder bolstered their depth on Thursday after agreeing to a deal with Markieff Morris. The veteran forward reportedly passing on several other contenders such as the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.

So why did he pick the Thunder? He simply believes they're a better fit.