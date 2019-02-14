NBA scores, highlights: Thunder look for fifth straight win, red-hot Magic face Hornets before All-Star break
A three-game slate highlights the NBA schedule right before the All-Star break
It's a slow night for the NBA on Thursday but it's also the last slate of games before All-Star Weekend tips off.
Three games take place on Thursday night, beginning with the Orlando Magic looking for their fifth straight victory when they host the Charlotte Hornets. Sandwiched in between the early and late game is a meeting between Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks.
To cap off the night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will look for a fifth consecutive win of their own as Paul George and Russell Westbrook take on Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans in the final NBA game before the All-Star break.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Thursday, Feb. 14
*All times Eastern
- Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Morris signs with Thunder
The Thunder bolstered their depth on Thursday after agreeing to a deal with Markieff Morris. The veteran forward reportedly passing on several other contenders such as the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.
So why did he pick the Thunder? He simply believes they're a better fit.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Morris agrees to deal with OKC
The veteran forward played in 34 games for the Washington Wizards prior to receiving a buy...
-
Kings send Valentines to every NBA team
The Kings are fighting for a playoff spot, but their Twitter is undefeated
-
Hornets vs. Magic odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Magic vs. Hornets matchup 10,000...
-
NBA buyout market: Top players available
The trade deadline has passed, but playoff teams can still bolster their rosters through the...
-
LeBron plans to own NBA team one day
James isn't masking his interests after he retires
-
Examining Celtics' success without Kyrie
Also, Josh Okogie put on a clinic guarding James Harden on Wednesday night ... and the Rockets...