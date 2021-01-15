Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is about to be a little lighter in the pocket. On Friday, the NBA fined Irving $50,000 for violating the league's health and safety protocols after a video surfaced on Irving attending a crowded indoor gathering. In addition to the fine, Irving will also forfeit the salary for any games that he missed while quarantining following his return to the Nets. Irving missed two games due to quarantine, and thus he will lose nearly $870,000.

From the NBA:

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for violating the league's Health and Safety Protocols, which among other things prohibit attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The violation occurred when he attended a private indoor party last weekend. Irving will forfeit salary for any games he misses due to his five-day quarantine period, which will allow him to return to team activities on Sat., Jan. 16 if he continues to test negative.

Irving has missed Brooklyn's last five games as he was away from the team due to undisclosed personal reasons. The star guard will be able to return for the Nets matchup against the Orlando Magic on Saturday as long as he continues to test negative for COVID-19. Interestingly enough, Saturday's game against Orlando is also expected to be James Harden's first game as a member of the Nets after being traded from the Houston Rockets. So, if all goes according to plan for Brooklyn, their new big three of Irving, Harden, and Kevin Durant will debut against Orlando.

When it comes to Irving finding a rhythm out on the floor after a decently long layoff, Nets coach Steve Nash isn't concerned.

"I don't worry about Kyrie falling out of rhythm," Nash said earlier this week. "He's a brilliant basketball player. When he comes back, I'm sure it won't take him long to be himself."

So far this season, Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 33 minutes of action per performance.