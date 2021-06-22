Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has been cleared for a full return to basketball activities, his surgeon, Riley Williams, told The Athletic's Shams Charania. "He looks and feels and moves like the pre-injury Spencer Dinwiddie," Williams said. Dinwiddie suffered a partially torn ACL early in the season, but reports had indicated that he was hoping to return to the Nets for the NBA Finals if they had made it that far. It is unclear whether or not this report indicates that he would have been able to do so.

The Nets lost their second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, though, so we'll never know if he could have finished the season. His return to full strength is more important for next season. Dinwiddie is expected to decline his $12.3 million player option and become a free agent this offseason. His health was the primary concern for teams potentially interested in signing him. If he is indeed healthy, he should command a hefty contract as one of the best point guards on the open market.

Dinwiddie nearly made the All-Star Team with Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert injured in the 2019-20 season, averaging 20.6 points and 6.8 assists for a Nets team that surprisingly made the playoffs even without Kevin Durant. At 6-5, he is one of the NBA's bigger point guards, and that gives him defensive versatility few players at his position can match. But he is only a 31.8 percent 3-point shooter for his career. That makes the state of his body critical. If his athleticism is compromised, he would likely have trouble attacking the basket, which is his best skill. Without an elite shot to fall back on, possible suitors might worry about his long-term viability.

But now that he is healthy, he should be able to cash in this offseason as one of the league's most coveted free agents. It has been a meteoric rise for the former second-round pick since he arrived in Brooklyn, and even if that injury jeopardized his future as an elite point guard, he appears to be back on track as the offseason approaches.