The 76ers-Nets first-round NBA playoff series shifts to Brooklyn on Thursday night with the Nets trying to get back in the series at home in Game 3. The third-seeded 76ers defended home court to take a 2-0 series lead, cruising in Game 1 before overcoming a slow start for a double-digit win in Game 2.

The 76ers are a perfect 6-0 against the Nets this season, and Brooklyn is on an eight-game playoff losing streak that dates back to a 2021 second-round series against the Bucks. The Nets have never come back from an 0-2 deficit in a seven-game series in franchise history, but if they're going to have any chance of making this series interesting, they'll almost certainly need a win on Thursday.

Here's everything to know about Nets-76ers Game 3, including streaming info, odds and storylines.

Nets vs. 76ers Game 3

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | Date: Thursday, April 20

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

TV channel: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

Odds: 76ers -5; O/U: 209.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Joel Embiid has still been able to shine for the 76ers' offense despite drawing consistent double teams in this series. Embiid has scored 46 points in the first two games against Brooklyn, and he corralled 19 rebounds and dished out seven assists in Philly's come-from-behind Game 2 win. James Harden was terrific in Game 1 before disappearing in an eight-point Game 2 performance, but Tyrese Maxey picked up the backcourt scoring slack with 33 points and no turnovers.

Cam Johnson had a career-playoff-high 28 points for Brooklyn in Game 2, but the Nets were held to 84 points and were out-rebounded 56-33. Heating up from beyond the arc is one way the Nets might be able to take Game 3, but Brooklyn was just 13-for-42 (31%) on 3-pointers in Game 2.

Prediction

The 76ers came out slow in Game 2. The same thing probably won't happen again in Game 3. Brooklyn's playoff losing streak continues. Pick: 76ers -5