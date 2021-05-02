The Milwaukee Bucks hope to have reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup when they play the first of two in a row vs. the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon. Antetokounmpo, who is listed as probable, sprained his right ankle in the opening minute of Thursday's loss at Houston and was unavailable for Milwaukee (39-24) in its 10-point win over Chicago the following night. Kevin Durant is expected back in the lineup for the opener of a five-game road trip for Brooklyn, which rested the star forward in Friday's home loss to Portland. James Harden (hamstring) remains out for Brooklyn.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET from Fiserv Forum. William Hill Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as the one-point favorite while the over-under for total points scored is 243 in the latest Nets vs. Bucks odds. Before making any Bucks vs. Nets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,400 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,400 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 19 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Bucks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Bucks vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -1

Nets vs. Bucks over-under: 243 points

BKN: The Nets shoot a league-best 49.3 percent

MIL: The Bucks average 48.1 rebounds, tied for the NBA high

Why the Nets can cover



Brooklyn has the No. 2 scoring offense (118.8 points per game) in the league but Milwaukee (119.3) ranks first, accentuating the need for Durant's presence in the lineup. He's played only eight times since mid-February due to injury but poured in 42 points to go along with 10 assists Thursday at Indiana in his third contest back since missing a week with a thigh contusion. He scored 30 points in a two-point win over Milwaukee in January.

Kyrie Irving rebounded from his lowest offensive output of the season by scoring 28 in Friday's loss to Portland. It marked the fourth time in six games he has scored at least 28 points despite shooting just 13 of 38 from 3-point range in that span. Forward Jeff Green is averaging 10.8 points and 3.9 rebounds overall, but he has provided a boost to Brooklyn's depleted lineup by averaging 17.3 points and 7.0 boards over the past three games.

Why the Bucks can cover

Antetokounmpo missed six games earlier last month but he was on a tear with four consecutive double-doubles prior to his latest injury, averaging 27.8 points and 14.0 rebounds in that span. The league's fifth-leading scorer at 28.0 points per game, the Greek Freak is shooting a career-best 56.8 percent from the floor. Antetokounmpo had a huge game at Brooklyn on Jan. 18 with 34 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and a pair of steals.

Forward Khris Middleton also had a big game against the Nets with 25 points and is averaging 23.8 points over his last four games while knocking down 13 3-pointers in that span. Point guard Jrue Holiday had recorded four-doubles in the past six games and scored 22 points against Brooklyn in the last meeting. Bobby Portis started in place of Antetokounmpo on Friday and notched his second straight double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

How to make Bucks vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 239 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Nets? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a roll on NBA picks.