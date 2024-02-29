The Brooklyn Nets (22-36) will try to close the gap between themselves and the Atlanta Hawks (26-32) for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. Atlanta holds a four-game lead over Brooklyn for 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks are coming off back-to-back wins over the Magic and Jazz to wrap up a three-game homestand. Brooklyn has lost five of its last six games, falling to Orlando in a blowout loss on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Barclays Center. The Nets are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Hawks odds, while the over/under is 223.5 points via SportsLine consensus.

Nets vs. Hawks spread: Nets -1.5

Nets vs. Hawks over/under: 223.5 points

Nets vs. Hawks money line: Nets: -124, Hawks: +104

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn got off to a strong start this week when it cruised to a 111-86 win at Memphis as a 2.5-point favorite on Monday night. It was the first win for interim coach Kevin Ollie, who was named the interim coach over the All-Star break. The Nets committed just 10 turnovers, outscored Memphis 21-7 in second-chance points, and outscored them 26-7 in fast-break points.

Memphis shot 38.7% from the floor in its lowest-scoring game of the season, while Brooklyn allowed its fewest points of the season. Small forward Mikal Bridges leads Brooklyn with 21.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, and the Hawks are going to be without leading scorer Trae Young (finger). The Nets have won eight of their last nine home games against Atlanta, which has only covered the spread five times in its last 20 games against Eastern Conference opponents.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta has looked outstanding in its last two games without Young, blowing out Orlando and Utah earlier this week. Dejounte Murray had 25 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in the Hawks' 109-92 win over the Magic, as they easily covered the 2-point spread. Small forward Jalen Johnson had 22 points, 13 rebounds and six assists on Tuesday, leading Atlanta to a 124-97 win over Utah.

The Hawks never trailed after scoring the first 12 points, allowing a season-low 37.2% shooting. They have improved their positioning in the play-in tournament race, and they can stretch that lead even further on Thursday night. Atlanta has covered the spread in eight of its last 12 games, and Brooklyn has only covered the spread once in its last five contests. See which team to pick here.

