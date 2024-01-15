We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA on MLK Day schedule as the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 16-22 overall and 10-9 at home, while Miami is 23-16 overall and 11-9 on the road. The Nets have dominated this series recently, winning six of the last seven meetings against the Heat.

The Nets are favored by 2 points in the latest Nets vs. Heat odds, and the over/under is 219 points. Before entering any Heat vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 112-62 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Miami vs. Brooklyn. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Nets vs. Heat spread: Nets -2

Nets vs. Heat over/under: 219 points

Nets vs. Heat money line: Nets: -132, Heat: +111

Nets vs. Heat picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Nets

Last Thursday, Brooklyn couldn't handle Cleveland and fell 111-102. The Nets have not had much luck with the Cavaliers recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met. The Nets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Despite the setback, the Nets will enter Monday's matchup confident they can secure the victory. That's because Brooklyn is 6-1 in its last seven meetings against Miami. The Nets are led offensively by Mikal Bridges, who's averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 10 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Heat proved on Sunday. They strolled past Charlotte with points to spare, taking the game 104-87. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Heat.

The Heat's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Adebayo has been hot recently, having posted 10 or more rebounds the last five times he's played. For the season, Adebayo is averaging 22.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

How to make Nets vs. Heat picks

The model has simulated Nets vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Heat vs. Nets, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that's on a 112-62 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.