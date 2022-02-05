Contenders that have been struggling recently meet up on Friday when the Brooklyn Nets (29-22) travel to take on the Utah Jazz (31-21). Brooklyn has dropped six straight and it won't get any easier in this matchup with Kevin Durant (knee) and James Harden (hamstring) among the players sitting out. Utah is just 3-7 in its last 10 and the Jazz won't have Rudy Gobert (calf), while Rudy Gay (knee), Jordan Clarkson (knee) and Hassan Whiteside (back) are all questionable.

Tipoff in Salt Lake City is set for 9 p.m. ET. The latest Nets vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists Utah as the 5.5-point home favorite, while the over-under for total points is set at 229.5. Before finalizing any Jazz vs. Nets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 62-32 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,500. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Jazz, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Jazz vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -5.5

Nets vs. Jazz over-under: 229.5 points

Nets vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -230, Nets +190

BKN: The Nets are 14-12 against the spread in road games

UTAH: The Jazz are 8-18 against the spread in home games

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is solid in several areas on defense, including a league-leading mark in 3-point accuracy allowed at 32.9 percent. The Nets are in the top eight in field-goal percentage defense, assists allowed and blocked shots, and Brooklyn's offense is unquestionably top-notch. The Nets are producing 112.0 points per 100 possessions, an elite figure, and Brooklyn leads the NBA in free-throw accuracy at 81.9 percent.

Brooklyn is No. 3 in the league in field-goal percentage, making 47.2 percent of shots, and the Nets are in the top 10 in assists per game (25.4) and assist percentage (60.9 percent). Brooklyn is in the top 10 of the NBA in fast-break points, taking advantage of transition opportunities, and the Nets should benefit from Utah's passive approach. The Jazz are second-worst in the NBA in turnover creation on defense, and Brooklyn can take advantage by utilizing its elite shot profile.

Why the Jazz can cover

While they're not playing great overall, the Jazz catch a struggling Brooklyn squad at a good time with Harden and Durant both sitting this one out. That leaves a lot of the offensive burden on Kyrie Irving, and he shot just 5 of 15 in Brooklyn's loss to Sacramento on Wednesday. If the Jazz can limit him, they'll have a great chance to cover.

Utah is also expected to get Donovan Mitchell back in the lineup after he's eight games due to a concussion. He leads the team with 25.5 points per game and is second in assists (5.2 apg). Bojan Bogdanovic (17.8 ppg) and Mike Conley (14.3 ppg) are capable scorers who can help pick up the scoring slack with Gobert out and Gay and Clarkson questionable.

How to make Jazz vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 224 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.