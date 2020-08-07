Watch Now: NBA Recap: Damian Lillard Leads Trail Blazers To Another Bubble Win ( 1:04 )

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Sacramento Kings at 5 p.m. ET Friday at ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena in Orlando. The Nets are currently in the seventh playoff position in the Eastern Conference. They are on the verge of clinching a playoff berth for the second consecutive season. The Kings are 7.5 games behind the eighth and final playoff berth in the Western Conference.

Nets vs. Kings spread: Nets +4.5

Nets vs. Kings over-under: 232 points

Nets vs. Kings money line: Brooklyn 175, Sacramento -200

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets were pulverized by the Boston Celtics 149-115 on Wednesday. Brooklyn was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 71-52. Jeremiah Martin had 20 points. Boston connected on 20 3-point attempts and shot 57 percent from the field.

Brooklyn has split its first four games inside the NBA bubble. The Nets can clinch a postseason berth with a win and a Washington loss on Friday. Jamal Crawford (hamstring) will not play Friday and Jarrett Allen (ankle) and Joe Harris (groin) are questionable.

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento downed the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, 140-125. Bogdan Bogdanovic shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with a career-best 35 points. De'Aaron Fox had 30 points. It was the Kings' first win in the NBA bubble. They scored 49 points in the first quarter.

The Kings have lost three of four games since the NBA restart after winning 10 of 15 prior to the stoppage. Fox is averaging 26.8 points per game in the four games in the bubble.

