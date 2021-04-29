The Brooklyn Nets bid for their fourth consecutive victory and a sweep of the season series when they square off with the host Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Brooklyn (42-20) holds a one-game edge over the Philadelphia 76ers for the best record in the Eastern Conference with 10 games remaining in the regular season. The Nets have won both meetings against the Pacers (29-32), who cannot rely on a home-court advantage against Brooklyn, having dropped 18 of 29 games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this season. James Harden (hamstring) remains out for the Nets.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET in Indianapolis. William Hill Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as a 9.5-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 237 in the latest Nets vs. Pacers odds. Before making any Pacers vs. Nets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,400 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,400 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 19 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Pacers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Pacers vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Pacers spread: Nets -9.5

Nets vs. Pacers over-under: 237 points

Nets vs. Pacers: Nets -440; Pacers +360

BKN: The Nets lead the league in field goal percentage (49.3)

IND: No. 2 scorer Domantas Sabonis (back) is expected to miss a sixth straight game

Why the Nets can cover



Kevin Durant had a modest offensive performance by his lofty standards in Tuesday's win but still managed a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds while hitting 5 of 7 shots, including 3 of 5 from behind the arc. Averaging a team-best 27.1 points, Durant has played in only 26 of Brooklyn's 62 games, but he came off a weeklong injury absence and poured in 33 points Sunday vs. Phoenix. He is shooting a team-high 54.7 percent from the floor.

The Nets had only eight players available for Tuesday's win over Toronto and seven of them scored in double figures. The lone exception was second-leading scorer Kyrie Irving and the chances of that happening again are minuscule. Not only does Irving average 26.9 points, but he scored in double figures in every game this season prior to Tuesday and poured in 35 points vs. the Pacers while hitting 17 of 17 free throws on Feb 10.

Why the Pacers can cover

Top scorer Malcolm Brogdon struggled with his shot and finished with 18 points in Tuesday's loss to Portland, but he scored at least 23 in seven of his previous nine games and also hit at least seven 3-pointers on seven occasions in that span. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging career bests in points (21.5) and rebounds (5.3) while handing out 5.9 assists per game. Brogdon scored a team-high 24 points in last month's loss to Brooklyn.

As part of the blockbuster four-team trade in January that landed Harden, the Nets shipped guard Caris LeVert to the Pacers. LeVert is averaging 18.7 points with Indiana and his numbers across the board pretty much mirror his production from his 12 games with Brooklyn. He scored 19 points in his first meeting against his former teammates on March 17 and has picked up his offense this month, averaging 21.2 points in April.

How to make Pacers vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 249 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacers vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a roll on NBA picks.