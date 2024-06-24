The NBA Draft is just two days away, and free agency starts on Sunday (June 30), which means the rumor mill around the league is going to start heating up this week. We've already got one trade completed, as the Bulls sent All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey, and the Bulls may not be done dealing as they try to solidify a plan for next season. Elsewhere around the league, Paul George remains a hot topic as other squads try to gauge if the versatile forward will stay with the Clippers long-term.

There could be a lot of movement this summer as every team tries to chase the newly crowned champions in the Boston Celtics. As we prepare for a busy offseason here are the latest rumors circulating around the league.

Cavaliers confident about Donovan Mitchell extension

The Cavaliers just checked one thing off their to-do list this summer in hiring Kenny Atkinson as their new head coach. He's an ideal fit for a Cavs team that is hoping to make a deeper run in the postseason next season. Atkinson's offensive-minded coaching style is also a perfect pairing for Mitchell, who has been a major topic of conversation. There's been rumors dating back to last season that he could request a trade from Cleveland if things don't go the way he wants, with the Knicks long being rumored as potential suitors. But a year later and a second-round playoff appearance under the Cavs belt, Cleveland is reportedly "confident" in its ability to sign Mitchell to an extension this summer, per The Athletic.

Mitchell is eligible for a four-year, $209 million maximum contract, which the Cavaliers are preparing to present to him. We'll have to see if Mitchell takes the extension, but given the amount of money, it would be surprising if he said no. And while the Cavaliers are confident that Mitchell will sign the deal, that doesn't mean that down the line he won't request a trade from the team.

Lakers interested in Collin Sexton

This is a pivotal offseason for the Lakers for a number of reasons. They've already hired their next head coach in JJ Redick, who they are hopeful can turn into the franchise's next Pat Riley. They'll need to come to an agreement on a new contract with LeBron James, which could be his final deal in the NBA as retirement nears. There's the decision on whether or not to draft LeBron's son, Bronny James, this week. And really above all else, there's the biggest question mark in how this team is going to improve for next season. Throughout the season the Lakers tried to upgrade their point guard position, as D'Angelo Russell was on the trading block until the deadline, but nothing came to fruition.

But with the offseason looming, it appears as though they've refocused on upgrading that position, with Collin Sexton as a potential target, per ESPN. Sexton averaged 18.7 points, five assists and nearly three rebounds with the Jazz this year, and would be an ideal fit for a Lakers team that has needed more shooting on the roster. Sexton is a career 38.3% shooter from deep, while making 39.4% of his shots from deep this past season on over four attempts a game. He's the same size as Russell, but a more capable defender, which is an upgrade for the Lakers. We'll have to see if the Jazz are willing to part ways with Sexton, and if they are the Lakers probably won't be the only team calling them.

Rockets trying to make a splash this offseason

Houston finished .500 this season, and with a young core centered around Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith and Jalen Green, it appears as though the team feels ready to contend for a playoff spot next season. They've already been attached to Brandon Ingram, Marcus Smart, and now they're setting their sights a little higher on the trade market, as Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler have been mentioned as potential trade targets, per ESPN.

Those are incredibly lofty dreams for a team that hasn't proven if this young core can all coexist together. And the likelihood that the Suns would even entertain a Durant trade are low, even with their backs against the wall in trying to add depth to an incredibly expensive roster. But the Rockets do have a stable of young talent, the No. 3 pick in this week's draft and that may entice someone like Phoenix, or the Heat, who could consider moving Butler this summer as the aging star is drawing interest around the league.