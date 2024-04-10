We've got another exciting Atlantic Division matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Brooklyn Nets will host the Toronto Raptors. Brooklyn is 31-48 overall and 19-21 at home, while Toronto is 25-54 overall and 11-27 on the road. The Nets have won six of the last seven meetings, including a 96-88 victory when they last met on March 25. The Raptors are 34-45 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Nets are 33-42-4 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in New York City. Brooklyn is favored by 10 points in the latest Nets vs. Raptors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 222 points.

Nets vs. Raptors spread: Nets -10

Nets vs. Raptors over/under: 222 points

Nets vs. Raptors money line: Nets: -500, Raptors: +375

What you need to know about the Nets

On Sunday, the Nets found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 107-77 punch to the gut against the Sacramento Kings. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Brooklyn has scored all season. Cameron Thomas led the Nets with 21 points, but Trendon Watford (16 points) was the only other player to score more than 11.

The Nets already have their most losses since the 2017-18 season, and offensive struggles have been a big reason why. The team ranks third-worst in the NBA in field goal percentage, 2-point percentage and free throw percentage, which have led to bottom 10 rankings in points per game and offensive rating. However, Thomas has had a breakout season at just 22 years old as the third-year guard is averaging 22.2 points, more than double the 10.6 points he put up last season.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, the Raptors ended up a good deal behind the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday and lost 140-123. Toronto got off to an early lead (up 12 with 6:46 left in the first quarter), but sadly it wasn't able to maintain that momentum. Despite their loss, the Raptors saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kelly Olynyk, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. He was one of six Raptors to score in double-figures.

Toronto struggles with shooting just as much as Brooklyn does as the Raptors rank in the bottom four of the NBA in both 3-point percentage and free throw percentage. Gary Trent Jr., who leads the team with 39.7% from beyond the arc, went 0 for 7 on 3-point attempts in the loss to Indiana, and the team is shooting just 30.3% from downtown over its last nine games. Meanwhile, Toronto is just 3-11 ATS over its last 14 games.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Nets are 10-4-1 against the spread in their last 15 games when favored at home.

The Raptors are 4-7 against the spread in their last 11 games when the spread was between +8.5 to +11.5.

The Nets are 2-3-1 against the spread in their last 6 games when the spread was between -11.5 to -8.5.

