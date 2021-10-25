The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Washington Wizards on Monday evening at Barclays Center. The Nets are 1-2 overall and 0-1 at home, while Washington is 2-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. Washington has covered in both matchups this season. Brooklyn is off to a 1-2 start against the spread.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Brooklyn is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 234.

Nets vs. Wizards spread: Nets -8.5

Nets vs. Wizards over-under: 234 points

What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn received a tough blow on Sunday as it fell 111-95 to the Charlotte Hornets. Point guard Patty Mills struggled for Brooklyn, playing 31 minutes but scoring just five points on 2-of-10 shooting. It's been a slow start for Brooklyn, a team that continue to play without Kyrie Irving (medical protocols) indefinitely.

Kevin Durant is averaging 33 points per game, but no other player is averaging more than 18.3 ppg. Despite being known as one of the top offensive teams in the league, Brooklyn is averaging just 104.3 points per game thus far, which ranks 23rd in the league.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Washington ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Friday with a 135-134 win over the Indiana Pacers. Washington can attribute much of its success to point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, a former member of the Nets, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 34 points, nine assists and six boards.

Dinwiddie leads the team in scoring average with 23.5 points per game, while Bradley Beal is averaging 25 points per game. Beal is questionable for Monday with a hip injury.

