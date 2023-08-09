Steve Kerr's son is following in his father's footsteps. Nick Kerr, the son of the Golden State Warriors championship-winning coach, is set to become the head coach of the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors, according to The Athletic. Nick Kerr, a former University of California guard, will get a chance to kick off his head coaching career in the 2023-24 season.

Steve Kerr ended his playing career with the San Antonio Spurs and got a hands-on education as part of Greg Popovich'a illustrious coaching tree before landing his first head coaching gig with the Dubs in 2014. The sharpshooter went on to secure four championships as a coach alongside the five he won as a player with the Chicago Bulls.

He didn't hold any head coaching jobs before taking over for Mark Jackson in the Bay Area but didn't have too much trouble finding success early with his team's talented young core. His son will have to work his way up to the big stage after getting some G League reps, though.

Nick didn't pan out as an NBA player but did join the Spurs video room as an assistant in 2017-18. He then joined Golden State's G League affiliate as an assistant for two seasons. Nick will replace Seth Cooper, who is now helping run Golden State's player development program. Santa Cruz finished the 2022-23 season with an 18-14 record, which was good for seventh in the Western Conference.