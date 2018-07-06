No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton got 'star-struck' meeting Diana Taurasi: 'She's the Michael Jordan of the WNBA'

There aren't a ton of people that love the WNBA more than NBA players, and Phoenix Suns rookie and No. 1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton is no exception. Ayton met another Phoenix legend -- Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi -- and he couldn't have been more excited about it.

"I met her yesterday, by the way," Ayton said when a reporter briefly mentioned the WNBA. "Yeah, I was freaking out. Because she just came over to me while I was working out, pumping some iron, you know? And she just like, was saying, 'Hello and great to have you.' I was like star-struck. I was speechless. She's the Michael Jordan of the WNBA."

Even the way he cuts in on that clip, you can tell how excited he was to talk about it. It was like a kid that just met their idol. Taurasi, 36, has had an illustrious career to say the least. She's a three-time WNBA champion and a four-time Olympic gold medalist. She's been on the WNBA first team nine times and she's the league's all-time leading scorer, leading second-place Tina Thompson by just under 400 points (7,867). This year, she's averaging 20.4 points per game, slightly above her career average (19.8).

Ayton tweeted about the WNBA All-Star Game at the end of June, lending his support to Taurasi and Brittney Griner.

Gotta support the Home Team @PhoenixMercury! My #WNBAvote goes to @DianaTaurasi & @BrittneyGriner… RT to help send them to @WNBA All-Star, July 28 in Minneapolis — Deandre Ayton (@DeandreAyton) June 28, 2018

He certainly seems excited to be a part of something in Phoenix. But it definitely seems like he's just as excited about the team he shares an arena with.