Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions from computer model on 69-52 run

Although both have clinched spots in the 2019 NBA playoffs, the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets are in a battle for seeding in the Western Conference with just four games remaining in the regular season. The Blazers (50-28) are fourth in the West, but trail the Nuggets (52-26) by just two games for second. Denver still has a shot at the top spot, trailing Golden State by two games in the loss column. Friday's tipoff from the Pepsi Center in Denver is set for 10:30 p.m. ET, and this will be the first of two meetings in three days between these teams. Denver is a six-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 216.

The model has taken into account that Denver has been nearly unbeatable at home this season, going 32-7 at the Pepsi Center, the second-best home record in the league. The Nuggets are 32-16 against Western Conference foes, including 20-4 at Denver, and are 10-2 in the Northwest Division, including 2-0 versus Portland. Denver has won five in a row against Portland.

The Nuggets are known for their defense and rank sixth in the league, holding opponents to 106.6 points, while Portland is 13th at 110.2. Big man Nikola Jokic has been problematic for the Trail Blazers this season, averaging 27.5 points in the two meetings, including 40 on Jan. 13. Guard Jamal Murray also had a big game that day, scoring 24 in a 116-113 win.

But just because Denver has been tough to beat at home doesn't guarantee it will cover the Nuggets vs. Blazers spread on Friday.

That's because Portland has been red hot, winning 11 of its last 13 games. The Trail Blazers at the very least are out to clinch home court in the first round of the 2019 NBA playoffs, and Portland needs any combination of three wins or Utah losses for that to happen. The Blazers are sixth in the league in points at 114.6 per game and have scored 120-plus in 18 of the last 37 games.

Point guard Damian Lillard, who had 26 points against Denver in the last meeting, now has 2,003 for the season, the second time in his career he has scored 2,000 or more.

