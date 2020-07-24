Watch Now: Early Takeaways From Scrimmages ( 1:30 )

The Indiana Pacers are set to resume their season on Saturday, Aug. 1 with a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. Unfortunately, they won't have All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis when they take the court. He's been sidelined due to plantar fasciitis, and his foot is apparently bad enough that he won't even be able to remain in the Disney World bubble.

He'll leave to go see a specialist, for what is reportedly a "significant" foot injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. At this time, the extent of the injury is not clear, nor is his recovery time. If it was bad enough that he has to leave Orlando, however, we can expect that he won't be on the court any time soon.

The Pacers are 39-26 heading into the restart and are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

