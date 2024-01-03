We've got another exciting Central Division matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Indiana Pacers will host the Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana is 18-14 overall and 9-7 at home, while Milwaukee is 24-9 overall and 8-6 on the road. This is already the fifth meeting between the squads this season, with Indiana winning and covering in three of the first four. For the 2023-24 NBA season, the Pacers are 18-14-1 against the spread, while the Bucks are 15-18 ATS.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Milwaukee is favored by 3 points in the latest Pacers vs. Bucks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 257.5 points. Before entering any Bucks vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 103-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Milwaukee vs. Indiana. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Bucks vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Bucks spread: Pacers +3

Pacers vs. Bucks over/under: 257.5 points

Pacers vs. Bucks money line: Pacers: +135, Bucks: -159

Pacers vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Pacers

The Pacers entered their tilt with the Bucks with three consecutive wins, but they'll enter their next game with four. Indiana rang in the new year with a 122-113 win over Milwaukee on Monday. The Pacers were down 26-11 with 3:49 left in the first quarter, but they still came back for the handy nine-point victory. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Pacers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyrese Haliburton, who almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists. Haliburton has been hot recently, having posted 10-plus assists the last nine times he's played.

Haliburton leads the NBA with 12.7 assists, to go along with 24.7 points as he powers the league's No. 1 offense. Indiana leads the NBA in both points per game (126.4) and offensive rating (122.5). However, the Pacers could use some work on the other end of the court as they rank last in field goal percentage allowed (50.3%) and made free throws allowed per game (22.3). Bruce Brown (knee) is questionable for Wednesday. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee in the Monday loss to Indiana with 30 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists, logging his 38th career triple-double. However, fellow star Damian Lillard couldn't get going offensively as he shot 3 of 16 and finished with just 13 points. In three games versus Indiana this season, Lillard is shooting only 32% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc.

The Bucks are right behind the Pacers when it comes to offensive production, as Milwaukee is second in the NBA in points per game (124.6). The Bucks are also a little better defensively, ranking 19th in defensive rating, but that's a steep decline from ranking fourth in the stat a year ago. Khris Middleton (knee) and Pat Connaughton (illness) are questionable for Wednesday, while Jae Crowder (adductor) remains out. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

The Bucks will be relying on another big game from Antetokounmpo to pull off a victory. For the season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks.

The Pacers have performed about as expected as the underdog this season and currently sit at 9-7 as such. They better be ready for this one, as the Bucks are 24-8 when favored to win this season.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Pacers are 17-10-1 against the spread in their last 28 games after a day off.

The Pacers are 5-3-1 against the spread in their last 9 games when the spread was between +1.5 to +4.5.

The Bucks are 12-17 against the spread in their last 29 games after a day off.

How to make Pacers vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Pacers vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Bucks vs. Pacers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that finished last year on a 106-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.