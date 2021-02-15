The Indiana Pacers have not lost at home to the Chicago Bulls in nearly five years and look to keep that dominant streak intact when they host their Central Division rival on Monday. Indiana (14-13) has won eight straight meetings at home vs. the Bulls (10-15) and is going for their 11th consecutive victory overall in the series. The Pacers answered a four-game skid by winning their last two games.

Bulls vs. Pacers spread: Pacers -5.5

Bulls vs. Pacers over-under: 228.5 points

Bulls vs. Pacers money line: Pacers -220, Bulls +190

CHI: Bulls G Zach LaVine has scored 30 points in 11 of 25 games

IND: The Pacers have not won three straight since starting the season 3-0

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago has been without three of its top five scorers due to injury, but LaVine has more than stepped up to the challenge of filling the offensive void. He is averaging 36.5 points over the past four contents to push his team-leading total to a career-best 28.1 per game. LaVine is lighting it up from long range during the torrid stretch, knocking down 60 percent of his 3-point attempts (21 of 35).

LaVine is not the only player dialing it up from behind the arc -- Coby White has scored 47 points over the last two games on the strength of 11-of-25 3-point shooting. LaVine and White combined for 17 threes as the Bulls set a franchise record with 25 in Wednesday's win over New Orleans. Reserve Tomas Satoransky scored a season-high 17 points to go with seven assists in Friday's loss.

Why the Pacers can cover

Forward Domantas Sabonis had gone four straight games without a double-double -- his longest stretch of the season -- before collecting 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists against Atlanta on Saturday. He recorded a triple-double with 22 points, 11 assists and 10 boards to lead the Pacers to a 125-106 romp in Chicago on Dec. 26. He also had double-doubles in both meetings with the Bulls last season.

Center Myles Turner, who tops the NBA with an average of 3.4 blocked shots, swatted away two and had a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards on Friday. It was only the second time in the past 13 games that he grabbed at least 10 rebounds. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon, the team leader at 21.1 points per game, had not reached 20 points in his last six games but he averages 23.0 points at home.

