We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Indiana Pacers will host the Atlanta Hawks. Indiana is 19-14 overall and 10-7 at home, while Atlanta is 14-19 overall and 9-10 on the road. The Hawks have won six of the last eight matchups, although Indiana won the lone meeting this season. Atlanta is a league-worst 8-25 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Pacers are 19-14-1 against the number.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is favored by 3 points in the latest Pacers vs. Hawks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 262 points. Before entering any Hawks vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pacers vs. Hawks spread: Pacers -3

Pacers vs. Hawks over/under: 262 points

Pacers vs. Hawks money line: Pacers: -149, Hawks: +126

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers entered their tilt with the Bucks with four consecutive wins, but they'll enter their next game with five. Indiana rang in the new year with a 142-130 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 258-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Tyrese Haliburton continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 31 points and 12 assists. He has been hot recently, having posted 10-plus assists in each of his last 10 games. Haliburton is one of eight Pacers averaging in double-figures as Indiana is the league's highest-scoring team. However, the team struggles on the other end of the court, allowing the highest field-goal percentage and the second-most points per game. Wing Bruce Brown (knee) is questionable for Friday, but Indiana is 4-1 both SU and ATS when Brown does not play.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Hawks and the Thunder didn't disappoint and broke past the 248.5 point over/under on Wednesday. Atlanta sure made it a nail-biter, but it managed to escape with a 141-138 victory over Oklahoma City. The Hawks' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jalen Johnson, who scored 28 points to go along with seven rebounds and four steals, while Trae Young had 24 points and 11 assists.

Atlanta also covered in the game which ended a five-game ATS losing streak. The Hawks have really struggled against the better teams in the league versus the spread, going 2-9 ATS versus teams that win at least 55% of their games. No team can match Atlanta's volume on the offensive end as it attempts the most shots per game, but the Hawks are lacking in efficiency as they rank just 17th in field-goal percentage. Forward De'Andre Hunter (knee) is out for Friday.

Key Betting Info

The Hawks will be relying on another big game from Young to pull off a victory. For the season, Young has averaged 28.2 points, 11.3 assists, and 1.5 steals.

The Pacers have performed about as expected when favored so far this season, and currently sit at 9-7 when expecting a win. Meanwhile, the Hawks have really struggled as the underdog this season and are currently 5-12 in that position.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Hawks are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games vs teams that win more than 55% of games.

The Hawks are 6-23 ATS in their last 29 games vs teams allowing more than 102 PPG.

The Pacers are 6-6 ATS in their last 12 games vs teams that win less than 45% of games.

