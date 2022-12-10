Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Indiana

Current Records: Brooklyn 15-12; Indiana 14-12

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Indiana Pacers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

It was a close one, but on Friday the Nets sidestepped the Atlanta Hawks for a 120-116 victory. Brooklyn can attribute much of their success to power forward Kevin Durant, who had 34 points, and point guard Kyrie Irving, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 33 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, Indiana netted a 121-111 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday. The Pacers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Buddy Hield, who had 28 points, and point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Brooklyn is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Now might not be the best time to take Brooklyn against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The wins brought Brooklyn up to 15-12 and Indiana to 14-12. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nets enter the game with 7.11 blocked shots per game on average, which is the best in the league. The Pacers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the second most blocked shots per game in the league at 6.19. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Odds

The Nets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Indiana have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Brooklyn.