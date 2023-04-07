The Indiana Pacers (34-46) and Detroit Pistons (16-64) will both move within one game of completing disappointing seasons when they square off on Friday night. Indiana has lost six of its last seven games and was eliminated from playoff contention last week. Detroit is in last place in the Eastern Conference and has the worst record in the NBA overall.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is favored by 7 points in the latest Pacers vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 232.5.

Pacers vs. Pistons spread: Pacers +7

Pacers vs. Pistons money line: Indiana -285, Detroit +228

Pacers vs. Pistons over/under: 232.5 points

Why the Pacers can cover

Detroit has lost 11 consecutive games and 22 of its last 23 overall, dropping 13 straight on the road. The Pistons have not been within single digits in any of their three games this month, losing to Brooklyn by 15 points on Wednesday. They lost franchise player Cade Cunningham early in the season and will be without Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks and Isaiah Stewart on Friday.

Indiana put up 129 points in its loss to New York on Wednesday, as T.J. McConnell had 18 points and 12 assists in 22 minutes off the bench. He is averaging 14.5 points in his last eight games, giving the Pacers a scoring punch. They have covered the spread at a 5-1-1 clip in their last seven games against Central Division opponents.

Why the Pistons can cover

Indiana is playing without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who averages 20.7 points and 10.4 assists per game. Center Myles Turner, the team's second-leading scorer and leading rebounder, has not played since March 24 and is questionable for this game, as is McConnell. The Pacers have lost six of their last seven games after being in contention for an Eastern Conference play-in tournament spot.

Detroit covered the 14-point spread in its 118-105 loss to Miami on Tuesday, as rookie Jaden Ivey poured in 30 points in a game that the Pistons led by one point with under five minutes remaining. He added 23 points and 10 assists in a loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday, while guard R.J. Hampton had a career-high 27 points. Detroit has covered the spread in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

