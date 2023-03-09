The Indiana Pacers will take on the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 29-37 overall and 18-16 at home, while Houston is 15-50 overall and 6-27 on the road. The Pacers have won each of the last six meetings between these teams, including a 99-91 victory in November.

Indiana is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 236.

Pacers vs. Rockets spread: Pacers -9.5

Pacers vs. Rockets over/under: 236 points

Pacers vs. Rockets money line: Indiana -455, Houston +345

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers lost a heartbreaker to the Philadelphia 76ers when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. It was a hard-fought contest, but Indiana had to settle for a 147-143 defeat against Philadelphia. Indiana might have lost, but point guard Tyrese Haliburton was a total machine. He shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 40 points and 16 dimes.

A first-time All-Star this season, Haliburton ranks second in the NBA in assists per game (10.3) and third in steals per game (1.7). Indiana goes as he goes as the team is 27-26 when Haliburton plays compared to 2-11 when he doesn't play. While he powers the offense, the Pacers struggle on defense as they rank 25th in defensive rating and 26th in points allowed per game.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, the Rockets suffered a grim 118-96 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. The top scorer for Houston was shooting guard Jalen Green (25 points). The defeat ended a two-game winning streak for the Rockets, which came on the heels of an 11-game losing streak.

The Rockets are the youngest team in the NBA, and that youth is apparent on both ends of the court. Houston ranks in the bottom three of the league in both offensive rating and defensive rating. The team will be without its second-leading scorer in Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh), and Houston has a 3-18 record without Porter.

