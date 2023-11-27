The Portland Trail Blazers will face off against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 9-6 overall and 6-4 at home, while Portland is 4-12 overall and 2-7 on the road. Portland has won six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups both straight up and against the spread, but the two franchises split their season series in 2022-23.

So far in 2023-24, the Pacers are 9-6 against the spread while the Trail Blazers are 7-9 against the number. For Monday's contest, Indiana is favored by 13 points in the latest Pacers vs. Trail Blazers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 240 points. Before entering any Trail Blazers vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers spread: Pacers -13

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 240 points

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers money line: Pacers: -813, Trail Blazers: +550

What to know about the Trail Blazers

On Sunday, Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as it fell 108-102 to Milwaukee. The Trail Blazers were up 26 in the third but still couldn't manage to seal the deal. Former franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard had 31 points for the Bucks as the Blazers were undone by a 33-14 deficit in the fourth quarter.

Malcolm Brogdon did manage a double-double with 18 points and 12 assists, while Deandre Ayton also had one with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jerami Grant led Portland with 22 points and is now averaging 22.8 points per game for the season. Anfernee Simons (thumb) is out for Portland.

What to know about the Pacers

Meanwhile, everything went Indiana's way against the Detroit Pistons as the Pacers made off with a 136-113 victory on Friday. The Pacers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 10 assists, and Myles Turner, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 10 rebounds.

After making his first NBA All-Star appearance last season, Haliburton has turned things up a notch in 2023-24. He's averaging 25.4 points and is leading the league with 12.1 assists per game. He's also shooting a career-best 45.4% from the 3-point line and 50.8% from the field.

