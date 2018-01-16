Pelicans vs. Celtics odds: Picks from expert who's 16-8 on Celtics games

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Boston to take on the red-hot Celtics for a Tuesday matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics are favored by 4.5 points and the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214.5.

Hartstein knows the Celtics (34-10) keep on winning. They beat the Sixers 114-103 on Thursday in London for their seventh straight victory. Jaylen Brown (21 points), Kyrie Irving (20) and Marcus Morris (19) provided a solid 1-2-3 punch against Philly.

Boston ranks No.1 in the NBA in scoring defense, but it will be tested against a Pelicans offense that is averaging 110 points (No. 4).

New Orleans (22-20) beat the Knicks 123-118 in overtime Sunday with stat-stuffing lines from its stars. Anthony Davis went off for 48 points on 17-of-20 shooting, with 17 rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Jrue Holiday had 31 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals and DeMarcus Cousins had 15 points and 16 boards.

