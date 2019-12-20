Pelicans vs. Warriors odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 20 predictions from proven computer model

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the Chase Center. Golden State is 5-24 overall and 2-10 at home, while New Orleans is 7-22 overall and 3-11 on the road. The Pelicans stumble into Friday's contest having won just one of their last 14 games. The Warriors, meanwhile, have lost 13 of their last 15 games on their home court. New Orleans is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Warriors vs. Pelicans odds, while the over-under is set at 222.5. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Warriors vs. Pelicans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Golden State came up short against Portland on Wednesday night, falling 122-112. D'Angelo Russell shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 26 points and seven assists in the loss. Glenn Robinson III added 17 points and Marquese Chriss chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Warriors are having a forgettable season thanks in large part to injuries and a struggling offense, which is averaging just 104.6 points per game.

New Orleans, meanwhile, beat Minnesota 107-99 on Wednesday. Forward Brandon Ingram scored 34 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists in the victory. Guard Jrue Holiday added 18 points and Derrick Favors pulled down 11 rebounds. Despite their lopsided record, the Pelicans feature one of the league's most potent offenses. In fact, New Orleans is averaging 112.2 points per game, the 10th-best mark in the NBA.

The Warriors have allowed opponents to shoot 47.8 percent from the floor, the fourth-highest shooting percentage allowed in the NBA. The Pelicans have experienced some defensive struggles of their own, as they allow 118.9 points per game -- the second-worst average in the NBA.

So who wins Pelicans vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Warriors vs. Pelicans spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.