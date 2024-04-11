We've got another exciting Central Division matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls will tip at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 13-66 overall and 7-32 at home, while Chicago is 37-42 overall and 17-21 on the road. The Pistons currently own the NBA's worst record while the Bulls are the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference and are locked in to the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Pistons vs. Bulls spread: Pistons +9.5

Pistons vs. Bulls over/under: 220 points

Pistons vs. Bulls money line: Pistons: +349, Bulls: -455

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons' suffered their fifth straight loss on Tuesday, taking a 120-102 bruising from the 76ers. Detroit was outrebounded 51-44 and also lost the turnover battle 16-7, and those extra possessions paid dividends for Philadelphia.

However, Jaden Ivey did manage 25 points, five rebounds and four assists in the loss and Evan Fournier had 21 points off the bench. Jalen Duren also had 15 points and 11 rebounds for his 43rd double-double of the season. Duren is averaging 13.7 points and 11.6 rebounds per game in 2023-24. Cade Cunningham (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, the Bulls couldn't handle the Knicks on Tuesday and fell 128-117. Despite the defeat, the Bulls had strong showings from DeMar DeRozan, who scored 34 points along with six assists and five rebounds, and Nikola Vucevic, who scored 26 points along with five rebounds.

However, Chicago had an abysmal night defensively, allowing the Knicks to shoot 55.4% from the floor and 47.2% from the 3-point line. The Bulls now rank 20th in the NBA in defensive rating (118.4) after finishing fifth in the same category a season ago. Ayo Dosunmu (quad) is listed as questionable for tonight, while Andre Drummond (ankle) is doubtful.

