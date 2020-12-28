The Detroit Pistons will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 2-0 ,while the Pistons are 0-2. It is the first time since 2016-17 that the Hawks have won their first two games. The Pistons have won two of the past three meetings between the teams.

Atlanta is favored by 10 points in the latest Hawks vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.

Hawks vs. Pistons spread: Hawks -10

Hawks vs. Pistons over-under: 223 points

Hawks vs. Pistons money line: Detroit +380 Atlanta +475

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 this past Saturday. Trae Young has scored 73 points in his first two games. He finished with 36 against Memphis, including eight points down the stretch. He is shooting at a 55.6 percent clip from the field so far this season. He was very prolific as a free throw shooter against the Grizzlies, going to the line 17 times and making 15 of his attempts.

Kevin Huerter has averaged 16 points per game and poured in 21 points off the bench against the Grizzlies. John Collins is averaging 13.5 points per game so far. De'Andre Hunter is averaging 13 points per game. The Hawks may get Danilo Gallinari (foot) back for Monday's game after he sat out on Saturday. He started at power forward and scored 13 points in Atlanta's opener. He is listed as questionable.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, the Pistons lost in overtime against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Saturday,128-119. Derrick Rose had a pretty forgettable game, missing 11 of 15 field goal attempts while committing six turnovers in 33 minutes. Rookie Killian Hayes has scored just 10 points in his first two games, and had only three against Cleveland. Detroit could not hold onto an eight-point lead with three minutes remaining.

Blake Griffin did have 26 points and made half of his 16 3-point attempts in the loss. Jerami Grant led the team in scoring with 28 points. He hit half of his eight 3-point attempts. Grant scored 14 of his points in the third quarter. In the Pistons' two wins over the Hawks last season, they averaged a margin of 29 points in the victories. Detroit has won nine of its last 13 meetings with Atlanta. Jahlil Okafor is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

