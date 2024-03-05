We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the schedule as the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Kaseya Center. Miami is 34-26 overall and 16-13 at home, while Detroit is 9-51 overall and 5-26 on the road. The Heat have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of their last 10 meetings against the Pistons.

Heat vs. Pistons spread: Heat -11.5

Heat vs. Pistons over/under: 217 points

Heat vs. Pistons money line: Heat: -649, Pistons: +468

What you need to know about the Pistons

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 21.4% worse than the opposition, a fact the Pistons found out the hard way on Sunday. The Pistons found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 113-91 punch to the gut against the Orlando Magic. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pistons in their matchups with the Magic: they've now lost six in a row.

The Pistons have also lost eight of their last nine games overall. Despite their struggles, the Pistons have been profitable against the Heat in recent years. In fact, Detroit is 7-1 against the spread in its last eight games against Miami.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Miami beat the Utah Jazz 126-120 on Saturday. It was another big night for Jimmy Butler, who scored 37 points to go along with seven assists. That's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Bam Adebayo, who finished with 23 points and seven rebounds.

The Heat have now won six of their last seven games and they're 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 contests. Miami is also 5-0 against the spread in its last five games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

