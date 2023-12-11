We've got another exciting Central Division matchup on schedule as the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 2-20 overall and 1-10 at home, while Indiana is 12-8 overall and 5-3 on the road. The Pistons are 8-13 against the spread this season while the Pacers are 12-8 against the number.

Pistons vs. Pacers spread: Pacers -7.5

Pistons vs. Pacers over/under: 247 points

Pistons vs. Pacers money line: Pistons: +224, Pacers: -277

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers are coming off a 123-109 loss to the Lakers in the NBA In-Season Tournament final but because that game didn't count in the regular-season standings, they're technically on a three-game winning streak entering Monday's tilt. Indiana's run to the championship was spurned by its offense and the Pacers will enter Monday ranked first in the NBA in scoring (128.9 ppg), offensive rating (123.3) and first in pace (104.2).

The Pacers also lead the league in team field-goal percentage (50.8%), assists per game (30.2) and effective field-goal percentage (58.6%). Tyrese Haliburton has been the driving force behind this offensive dominance, as the fourth-year point guard is averaging 26.9 points and 12.1 assists per game while shooting 52.5% from the floor and 44.1% from the 3-point line. He's in the MVP conversation and he'll be looking to put the NBA IST loss behind him with a big performance on Monday.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, the Pistons suffered their 19th straight loss last time out. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they fell 123-91 to the Orlando Magic. Cade Cunningham was one of few bright spots in the defeat, as he finished with 21 points and six assists. However, Detroit shot 6-for-30 from the 3-point line and are shooting just 33.9% from beyond the arc as a team this season (27th in the NBA).

Cunningham is averaging 22.0 points and 7.3 assists in his third NBA season and the former No. 1 overall pick has had a double-double in two of his last three games while reaching the 20-point mark in three of four. He had 31 points and five assists in a loss to the Pacers on Nov. 24 and he'll be hoping to build off that performance on Monday.

