The New Orleans Pelicans will face off against the Detroit Pistons at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 12-58 overall and 7-30 at home, while New Orleans is 43-27 overall and 23-14 on the road. Detroit currently has the worst record in the NBA, while New Orleans is the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

Pistons vs. Pelicans spread: Pistons +12

Pistons vs. Pelicans over/under: 216.5 points

Pistons vs. Pelicans money line: Pistons: +500, Pelicans: -705

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans' contest against the Heat on Friday was close at halftime, but New Orleans turned on the jets in the second half with 65 points to blow past Miami 111-88. CJ McCollum scored 30 points with seven assists and five rebounds in the victory.

Jose Alvarado also had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists off the bench and went 4-for-7 from the 3-point line. New Orleans went 18-for-36 from beyond the arc as a unit. The Pelicans have won eight of 10 and have shot 40.1% from the 3-point line during that span.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, the Pistons suffered their fifth straight loss on Friday in a grim 129-102 defeat to the Boston Celtics. James Wiseman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double with 24 points and nine rebounds.

However, Detroit lost the turnover battle to Boston 18-7 and the Celtics hit seven more 3-pointers (16-9) than the Pistons did. During their current five-game losing streak, the Pistons are shooting only 29.9% from the 3-point line and are -29 in turnover margin.

