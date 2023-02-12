An Eastern Conference matchup on Sunday afternoon features the Detroit Pistons (15-42) going on the road to play the Toronto Raptors (26-31). Toronto had its three-game win streak come to an end on Feb. 10. The Utah Jazz beat the Raptors 122-116. On the opposite side, the Pistons halted its three-game losing skid. On Friday, the Pistons knocked off the San Antonio Spurs 138-131 in double overtime.

Pistons vs. Raptors spread: Toronto -11

Pistons vs. Raptors over/under: 228 points

Pistons vs. Raptors money line: Toronto -550, Detroit +400

DET: The Pistons are 5-1 ATS in their last six games after allowing more than 125 points in their previous game

TOR: The Over is 5-1 in Raptors' last six games playing on one days rest

Why the Raptors can cover



Forward Pascal Siakam is an all-around weapon for the Raptors. Siakam has a huge wingspan and utilizes that as an asset in the open court. The New Mexico State product is comfortable attacking the basket and scoring from the block. Siakam averages 25.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. He has scored 35-plus points in back-to-back games.

Guard Fred VanVleet owns the speed and quickness to get into the paint or create space on the perimeter. VanVleet is a gritty defender and has a knack for getting into passing lanes. The Wichita State product puts up 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. Additionally, he's 11th in the NBA in steals (1.6). On Feb. 1, VanVleet notched a triple-double of 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Why the Pistons can cover

Forward Bojan Bogdanovic has been an excellent perimeter shooting threat in the frontcourt. Bogdanovic can put the ball on the floor and does a great job at creating space from defenders. The 33-year-old logs 21.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and shoots 40% from beyond the arc. He dropped 32 points and five rebounds in his last outing.

Jaden Ivey is a smooth combo guard that can get his own shot with ease. Ivey plays at his best when he attacks the lane to score or dishes the rock to open teammates that are spread out on the floor. The Purdue product averages 15.2 points, 4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per contest. In his last game, Ivey stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

