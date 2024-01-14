The Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards have agreed to a deal ahead of next month's trade deadline. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons will send Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers and two second-round picks to the Wizards in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala.

This is largely a money-saving move for the Pistons, as Bagley was on the books at $12.5 million through 2025, while Gallinari and Muscala are both on expiring contracts. The price for that cap flexibility is centered around the second-round picks, which will arrive in 2025 and 2026, respectively. Exactly which second rounders the Wizards will receive is complicated, per Josh Robbins, as it will depend greatly on how multiple other teams finish in the standings.

Bagley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, was traded to the Pistons in 2022 and signed a three-year deal with the franchise that summer. While he put up decent numbers at times, he failed to have a significant impact and was yet another example of the Pistons' poor asset management. Trey Lyles, whom the Pistons gave up to acquire Bagley, has become a key rotation player for the Sacramento Kings, and is exactly the type of floor-spacing big man they have been missing.

In theory, Gallinari and Muscala could help fill that role for the rest of the season, but both have been having rough campaigns. Gallinari, a career 38.1% shooter from 3-point land, is at 31.3%, while Muscala, a career 37.5% shooting from downtown is at 27.5%. Perhaps a change of scenery will help, but neither figure to be in Detroit long-term, so it only matters that they might help the Pistons avoid completing the worst season of all time.

As it stands, this trade is all about freeing up cap space to allow the Pistons to make some big moves this summer. Depending on who they bring back, they could reach nearly $60 million in cap space, which is enough for a max salary and more -- either in a trade or free agency. Whether this front office can use that money wisely is another question, but it's clear they need to shake things up after a 3-36 start, including an NBA-record 28-game losing streak.

As for the Wizards, they're in the early stages of what will be a multi-year overhaul, so cap space means little to them at this time. Taking Bagley's money allows them to get a few more swings in the draft.