The Toronto Raptors will take on the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 15-20 overall and 10-8 at home, while Phoenix is 20-16 overall and 6-11 on the road. Phoenix has won three of the last four head-to-head matchups with Toronto, including wins in each of the last two trips to the North.

However, the Suns are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference. Toronto is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 222.

Raptors vs. Suns spread: Raptors -1.5

Raptors vs. Suns over/under: 222 points

Raptors vs. Suns money line: Toronto -120, Phoenix +100

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors ended up with a 119-106 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Point guard Malachi Flynn had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court. However, Pascal Siakam had another big night with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Siakam is now averaging 26.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game on the year. Over his last five games, those numbers have jumped to 35.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists. With Fred VanVleet (back) out on Friday, Siakam will have to continue carrying a heavy scoring load for Toronto.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, Phoenix got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Washington Wizards an easy 127-102 victory. Center Deandre Ayton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 31 points along with seven rebounds. It was Ayton's third 30-point game of the season and they've all come in the last month as he's continued to elevate his play.

In his last nine games, he's averaging 21.7 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 61.6% from the floor. Chris Paul also had 20 points and six assists in the loss but the Suns are going to need more at the offensive end with leading scorer Devin Booker (groin) out for the next month.

