The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 33-36 overall and 21-13 at home, while OKC is 34-35 overall and 13-20 on the road. The teams have alternated wins and losses over their last seven meetings, with OKC holding a 4-3 edge over that stretch courtesy of a 132-113 victory in November.

Toronto is favored by 6 points in the latest Raptors vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 231. Before entering any Thunder vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 64-33 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Thunder. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Thunder spread: Raptors -6

Raptors vs. Thunder over/under: 231 points

Raptors vs. Thunder money line: Toronto -250, Oklahoma City +205

Raptors vs. Thunder picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors had enough points to win and then some against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, taking their contest 125-110. Toronto's point guard Fred VanVleet did his thing and shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points and seven assists.

Jakob Poeltl had a complete stat line in the win with 12 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. The victory ended a three-game losing streak for Toronto, and it was the fifth straight home victory for the Raptors. But Toronto is in still a perilous position in the NBA standings as it has essentially no shot of notching a top-six seed and avoiding the NBA play-in tournament, but could easily slip out of the playoff picture entirely. The Raptors are six games back of the No. 6 seed but just 1.5 games ahead of the No. 11 seed.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Meanwhile, the Thunder strolled past the Brooklyn Nets with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 121-107. OKC relied on the efforts of small forward Jalen Williams, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 10 boards, and shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 35 points along with seven rebounds.

Allowing an average of 116.2 points per game, Oklahoma City hasn't exactly asserted itself on the defensive end, ranking 20th in that regard. But the Thunder make up for that lax defensive effort with a potent offense, ranking third with 117.9 PPG. OKC's straight-up record and against-the-spread record mirror each other over the last seven games as it's both won and covered in three straight and in six of the last seven overall.

How to make Raptors vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Thunder vs. Raptors? And which side hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.