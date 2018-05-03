Rockets vs. Jazz: James Harden slaps phone of taunting fan who calls him 'worst flopper in NBA'
Harden was quick to shut down a fan who taunted him coming out of the tunnel prior to Game 2
Houston Rockets MVP frontrunner James Harden has a game as silky smooth as any star in the NBA, but not everyone loves his skillset and what he brings to the table. Prior to Game 2 against the Jazz on Wednesday, a heckling fan called him "the worst flopper in the NBA," and Harden took exception to it by slapping his phone.
Here's a look at the interaction, which was caught on video and posted to Facebook in which Harden casually slapped the fan's phone as he walked toward the court out of the tunnel.
Despite the taunts, which oddly enough came on Houston's home court, Harden finished with a game-high 32 points in a 116-108 loss to the Utah Jazz.
It's likely that the taunt came from a Jazz fan, which wouldn't be the first time one has agitated a star in the league this postseason. In the first round of the playoffs, OKC's Russell Westbrook tried to swipe the phone of a Utah heckler in Salt Lake City and called out Jazz fans after the game for their "disrespect."
The Jazz and Rockets are knotted at a 1-1 tie as the second-round series shifts back to Utah on Friday night.
