Rockets vs. Mavericks: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Rockets vs. Mavericks



Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24



Wednesday, Jan. 24 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas



American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN



ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The dominant Rockets will look to continue their stretch of great basketball when they go up against a not-so-great Mavericks team Wednesday night. Both teams meet up going in different directions with Houston coming off its third straight win and Dallas trying to just make something out of a lost season.

The Rockets have been dominant this season, and with Clint Capela, Chris Paul and James Harden in the lineup they're undefeated. They're a true contender and someone that can beat anybody on any given night. However, while the Rockets are obvious favorites, Dallas can be pesky. It's a team that is well coached and has enough veterans to steal a win every once in awhile. This doesn't feel likely but weirder things have happened. If anything, it's worth watching Dallas just to see Dirk Nowitzki in his twilight years. There isn't much time left in his career and every minute should be valued.