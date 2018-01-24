Rockets vs. Mavericks: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
In a battle of Texas it's the dominant Rockets vs. the lowly Mavericks
How to watch Rockets vs. Mavericks
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The dominant Rockets will look to continue their stretch of great basketball when they go up against a not-so-great Mavericks team Wednesday night. Both teams meet up going in different directions with Houston coming off its third straight win and Dallas trying to just make something out of a lost season.
The Rockets have been dominant this season, and with Clint Capela, Chris Paul and James Harden in the lineup they're undefeated. They're a true contender and someone that can beat anybody on any given night. However, while the Rockets are obvious favorites, Dallas can be pesky. It's a team that is well coached and has enough veterans to steal a win every once in awhile. This doesn't feel likely but weirder things have happened. If anything, it's worth watching Dallas just to see Dirk Nowitzki in his twilight years. There isn't much time left in his career and every minute should be valued.
-
How Pachulia fits with All-Star Warriors
Pachulia jokes a lot, but he has a true appreciation for being part of history
-
How to watch Celtics vs. Clippers
The Celtics try to snap their four-game losing streak against the surprisingly solid Clipp...
-
LeBron plays a baseball player in new ad
The NBA superstar becomes an ace pitcher in his latest team-up with Sprite
-
Westbrook wins it for Thunder
Westbrook's late layup gave the Thunder a 109-108 victory
-
Kobe, Jay-Z congratulate LeBron on 30K
LeBron became the seventh player in league history to reach the milestone
-
Strange notes from All-Star selections
There were a few things that stood out from Tuesday's All-Star selections