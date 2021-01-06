The Houston Rockets will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 5-2 overall and 3-2 at home, while the Rockets are 2-3 overall and 0-2 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season. Indiana is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Pacers vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 225.5. Before entering any Rockets vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Rockets:

Pacers vs. Rockets spread: Pacers -2.5

Pacers vs. Rockets over-under: 225.5 points

Pacers vs. Rockets money line: Houston +115, Indiana -135

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers beat the Pelicans in overtime on Monday, 118-116. Malcolm Brogdon dropped a double-double with 21 points and 11 dimes along with seven rebounds. He hit the decisive basket with 1.7 seconds remaining in overtime. Brogdon played a career-high 46 minutes, and did not commit a turnover. He became the first player in Pacers history to log at least 45 minutes and record 20 points, 10 assists and zero turnovers in the same game.

Myles Turner scored the tying three-pointer to force the extra session vs. the Pelicans. He had 17 points and three blocked shots. Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 11 rebounds on Monday. Indiana made 19-of-45 three-point attempts. The Pacers are outscoring the opposition by 9.3 points per game in the third quarter, which is the best margin for that period in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, 113-100 at home. Christian Wood (23 points) and James Harden (21 points) were the top scorers for the Rockets. Harden missed eight-of-11 three-point attempts and shot 5-for-17 from the field. A 14-3 spurt by Dallas in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach. Houston missed five shots and committed two turnovers during that span.

Wood has scored 20 points in all five games this season, tying the longest single season streak of his career. Eric Gordon is one of three players averaging at least 19.0 points per game in fewer than 29 minutes per game so far this season. The Rockets have won two of the last three meetings with the Pacers after losing five of the previous six.

