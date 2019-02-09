Rockets vs. Thunder odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 35-19 roll

Two of the Western Conference's best tangle Saturday at Houston. The Houston Rockets (32-22) host the third-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder (35-19) with tip-off at the Toyota Center set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder have won nine of 10, including two in a row, while the Rockets have won three consecutive and seven of 10. The teams have split the last 12 regular-season meetings with the Rockets taking four of five at home. Houston is a two-point favorite in the latest Rockets vs. Thunder odds, with the Over-Under for total points scored is 235.5.

The Thunder are a good road team, winning 16 of 28 away from home, including four of their last five. Oklahoma City enters as the fifth-best scoring offense (115.2 ppg) and second-best rebounding team (47.9 rpg). Forward Paul George has been phenomenal. For the season he averages 28 ppg, but has surpassed that total eight times in the past 10 games, including 43 points in a win over Miami.

Point guard Russell Westbrook averages a triple-double as well -- 21.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 11.2 assists. The Thunder are 6-3 against the spread as a road underdog.

But just because OKC has been red hot as of late doesn't guarantee it will cover the Thunder vs. Rockets spread on Saturday evening.

That's because the Rockets have James Harden. The all-star guard is averaging 36.5 ppg and has been on fire the last 10 games. Since Jan. 19, he's had five games with 40 or more points, including 48 against the Lakers and 61 against the Knicks, for a 41.1 average. He has also had four double-doubles. Harden has had to step up his game after the Rockets lost big man Clint Capela to a sprained right thumb Jan. 13.

The Rockets have defeated Oklahoma City eight of the past 10 games played in Houston, and are 19-8 this season at home. The Rockets are 13-8 ATS against teams that have won 55 percent or more of their games.

