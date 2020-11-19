On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors announced that star guard Klay Thompson has suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the entire 2020-21 season. Thompson suffered the injury during an open workout on Wednesday and underwent tests on Thursday to determine the severity of the injury.

During Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on Thompson's injury and believes that the Warriors may have made a huge mistake by giving Thompson a five-year deal after he suffered a torn ACL in 2019 NBA Finals.

"The Warriors finished with the worst record in the NBA in 2020 and thought that Klay Thompson was going to come back," Samson said. "Now he may miss a second year of that five-year guaranteed deal and may not be healthy for one game of it. If you're the Warriors, you're despondent. You feel like you're rewarding him for what he did for you to win those titles, but that's not good business at all."

Thompson hasn't taken the court since suffering a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. The sharpshooting guard was still given a five-year, $189 million max contract by the Warriors despite just having suffered that major knee injury.

Now the Warriors are forced to be without Thompson for the first two full seasons of the new contract. Of course, the Warriors did win three NBA titles in four seasons before the injuries and Thompson was a huge part of that.

However, Samson believes that the Warriors may have been too loyal to Thompson for what he helped the franchise accomplish prior to the serious injuries.