Sixers vs. Timberwolves odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, and best bets from model on 7-2 roll

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers host Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. This game will feature familiar faces on both sides of the ball, as the two teams involved in the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade face off for the first time. The line has been moving ahead of game time and sits at Sixers -6.5 after opening at -6. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 232 in the latest Sixers vs. Timberwolves odds after falling as low as 230.5.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 14 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 159-118 record on all top-rated picks, returning well over $3,000 to anybody following them.

The model is leaning Under.

The model is well aware that the Sixers have had no problem handling Minnesota lately, winning their last three meetings. Ben Simmons dropped a triple-double in his last tilt with the Wolves, and they are unlikely to be able to slow him down with Robert Covington sidelined.

SportsLine's model projects Simmons to exceed his season averages in points and rebounds on Tuesday. Simmons has averaged a triple-double over his last three games, highlighted by an unbelievable 20-point, 22-rebound game his last time out.

But just because Simmons has been strong doesn't mean the 76ers will cover the spread against the Timberwolves.

The model is also well aware that the Wolves are 4-1 against the spread in their past five games, while the 76ers have been overvalued by Vegas lately, failing to cover the spread in three straight. Minnesota is 23-20 against the spread this season overall, compared to 20-24 for Philly. The Wolves are also 23-16 against the number versus teams like the Sixers that allow more than 102 points per game.

Minnesota has played surprisingly well since the firing of head coach Tom Thibodeau, with impressive wins at home against the Pelicans and on the road at Oklahoma City. The T-Wolves were underdogs in both games.

The driving force behind Minnesota's recent surge is the play of Towns, who is coming off an eye-popping 27-point, 27-rebound performance against Anthony Davis and the Pelicans. Towns has upped his energy on the defensive end of the court lately, averaging over four combined steals and blocks in his past nine games.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. 76ers?