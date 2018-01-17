Spurs' Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely to continue rehab on injured quad

First it was his quad. Then it was his shoulder. Now it's his quad again.

The San Antonio Spurs announced on Wednesday that last year's MVP finalist, Kawhi Leonard, will be sidelined indefinitely to continue rehab on his injured right quad.

Kawhi Leonard Update: pic.twitter.com/2jb5svTAR2 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 17, 2018

"It hasn't responded the way we wanted it to," coach Gregg Popovich told the Express-News after the team's morning shootaround in Manhattan. "He's given it a shot. He's frustrated as hell. He wants to play badly. But if we're going to err, we're going to do it on the side of health and being wise."

This is the same injury that caused Leonard to miss the first 27 games of the season. He returned to limited action in Dec. 12, and appeared to be nearing full strength when he was sidelined once again, this time by a partial tear in his left shoulder. Leonard returned for Saturday's win against Denver, but was held out of Monday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Overall Leonard has appeared in just nine games all season for the Spurs, and has played only 210 minutes. With the latest information from the Spurs, it looks like we won't be seeing him on the court again for quite some time.

"You try to react to how he feels after the games he's played in a little bit," Popovich said. "It just hasn't gone as well as we've wanted it to. So we're going to stop him for an indefinite period -- I don't know how long that will be -- to get more strength and hopefully get him back on the court."

Despite the absence of by far their best player, the Spurs have managed to put together a 29-16 record and are currently in the No. 3 playoff spot in the Western Conference. The fact that the team consistently manages to win games without their stars in the lineup undoubtedly factored into their decision to sit Leonard once again to make sure he's 100 percent healthy as San Antonio attempts to make a run at another championship once the postseason begins.