The San Antonio Spurs are on the verge of making history as they're set to break the NBA's single-game regular season attendance record on Friday night against the Golden State Warriors.

On Wednesday, the Spurs announced that the team has sold 63,592 tickets for Friday's game, which is scheduled to be played at the Alamodome. The Alamodome can support an estimated 68,000 people with standing room only tickets.

San Antonio called the Alamodome home from 1993 until 2002 until they moved to the AT&T Center for the start of the 2002-03 season.

The previous attendance record for an NBA regular season game was between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998 when 62,046 people attended that particular contest. The biggest crowd in NBA history was 108,713 for the 2010 NBA All-Star Game, which was played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Friday's contest will be just the fourth NBA game with an attendance over 50,000 people. The previous Alamodome record for an NBA game was 39,554 on June 18, 1999 when the Spurs hosted the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.