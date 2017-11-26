Spurs' Tony Parker says he'll make his season debut on Monday against the Mavs

A legend will return to the San Antonio Spurs' lineup on Monday night.

Tony Parker wrote on Facebook on Sunday afternoon that he will be back in action for the Spurs' game against the Dallas Mavericks. "Get ready #SpursNation," Parker wrote. "I'm coming back on tomorrow's game against Dallas!" Via Parker's Facebook page:

#ImBack Get ready #SpursNation, I’m coming back on tomorrow’s game against Dallas! I'm really excited to play again.... Posted by Tony Parker on Sunday, November 26, 2017

#ImBack Get ready #SpursNation, I'm coming back on tomorrow's game against Dallas!

I'm really excited to play again. It has been some tough months with a lot of recovery, patience and mental strength. I wanted to thank everyone who believed in my return. Fans, Family, Friends, my Recovery Team and the San Antonio Spurs, I couldn't have done this without your support. Go Spurs!

Parker has not played yet this season as he's been rehabbing from rupturing his quad tendon during Game 2 of the Spurs' second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets last season.

Originally, Parker was not expected to be back until January, but he is obviously far ahead of that initial timeline. Though Parker is not the player he once was, his return will bring some stability to the point guard position for the Spurs. They've been piecing things together at the point this season, with both Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills getting a number of starts, and Brandon Paul playing significant minutes as well.