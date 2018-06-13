Stephen Curry and the Warriors sprayed $500K worth of sparkling wine at championship parade
The NBA champions know a thing or two about poppin' bottles
There was lots to like at the Golden State Warriors' championship parade this week, and apparently there was lots of sparkling wine, too.
Celebrating their third NBA Finals victory in four years, the Warriors figured to go big for their latest cavalcade through downtown Oakland, and their usage of Luc Belaire, a French sparkling wine, indicates they did just that. Sovereign Brands, the company behind the wine, said the Warriors had $500,000 worth of Luc Belaire on their championship buses on Tuesday.
At an average per-bottle cost of between $30 and $50, that means this year's NBA champs were roughly toting the equivalent of 12,500 bottles during their parade. Some of the bottles they had on board, according to Sovereign Brands, were even in six- and 15-liter sizes. (Imagine two-liter soda bottles, then multiply from there.)
Just because they had all that wine -- including the Luxe, Rose and Rare Gold flavors -- didn't mean they drank it all, of course. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were seen spraying Luc Belaire much like they did in their post-Game 4 champagne celebration:
