Stephen Jackson calls Kevin Durant 'an egg avatar' following Twitter debacle

On the mean streets of Twitter, it's never good to be -- or be called -- "an egg." It usually means you're either a nobody or you hide behind anonymity instead of standing behind your opinions.

This week, Stephen Jackson declared Kevin Durant to be an egg.

It came after KD was embarrassingly exposed as the source of several anonymous Twitter accounts that went to battle online with users criticizing him. Durant apologized for his lame behavior this week, calling his actions "idiotic." Jackson, who spent 14 seasons in the NBA before becoming an analyst, appeared on ESPN's "The Jump" this week to weigh in on the story. He was not awfully kind to the Warriors forward.

"I look at you now as I look at everybody else on Twitter and Instagram that has a little egg avatar. You are that person now. You cannot be excluded from that. Who creates a fake page? I'm the person, if I want to respond to somebody on social media, it has to come from my page with a verified check on it. He's an egg avatar now, I have no respect for him."

Yep, it sure has been a tough week for Durant, who will from now on be exclusively referred to as "Humpty Dunkty." (I'm very sorry for that joke.)