One of Kevin Durant's biggest personality traits is that he can be brutally honest, and it seems as if the lifetime contract he signed with Nike earlier this year has not changed that.

Durant has had an endorsement deal with Nike since his first NBA season in 2007. The Nike KD 16 launched this year in celebration of his 16th year in the league. However, not everyone seems to be particularly excited about them -- including the 13-time NBA All-Star himself.

"It's just another pair of kicks, man," Durant, wearing the "Ember Glow" colorway of his signature shoe, told NBA Kicks during Suns media day. "It's the 16th installment, so it's nothing to call home about, brother. It is what it is, it's KD's. You just know they're going to be on my feet every year."

Meanwhile, Nike seemed to have a different opinion.

"Actually calling home about these right now," read a post by the official Nike Basketball account.

The KD 16 -- priced at $160 -- is marketed to be a lightweight and comfortable shoe because it's a combination of Nike Air and Zoom Air. The multilayer mesh is meant to give a broken-in feel, while grooves and ridges in the sole resembling watch gears help provide multidirectional traction. While it seems like a decent shoe, Durant's endorsement certainly left a lot to be desired.

Per usual, other players also arrived at media day prepared with some fresh kicks. Portland Trail Blazers point guard Scoot Henderson wore the PUMA Scoot Zero, which will make him just the seventh player in NBA history to wear a signature shoe in his debut.

Meanwhile, LeBron James just unveiled the LeBron 21 in honor of his 21st season in the NBA. However, he chose to show up to the Lakers Media Day with his LeBron X Low "Championship Pack" instead.