Kevin Durant will be wearing Nikes for the rest of his life, as the Phoenix Suns star forward inked a lifetime deal with the company. Durant becomes just the third NBA player to sign such a deal with Nike, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Durant has had an endorsement deal with Nike since his rookie season in 2007, and he has released 15 signature shoes with them to this point.

"When I first signed with Nike, I couldn't have dreamed of how far we'd go in this partnership," Durant said of the lifetime deal, via Boardroom. "We've done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We've traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I'm excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal."

Over the course of his NBA career, Durant has won two championships, two Finals MVP Awards, and a regular season MVP Award in addition to having been named to 13 All-Star teams. He accomplished all of that while wearing Nikes, so the company is understandably excited about continuing the partnership.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"As one of the best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years," Nike EVP of global sports marketing John Slusher said. "We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together."

Durant isn't the only player in Phoenix with ties to Nike. Suns shooting guard Devin Booker will be getting his own signature shoe with the company next year.