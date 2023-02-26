The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks square off in a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals on Sunday afternoon. Fiserv Forum hosts the matchup in a matinee timeslot, with the Bucks entering on a 13-game winning streak. Milwaukee is 42-17 overall and 25-5 at home, with Phoenix bringing a 33-28 record after six wins in the last eight games. Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad) is listed as doubtful for the Bucks, with Wesley Matthews (calf) ruled out. Kevin Durant (knee) and Landry Shamet (foot) are out for the Suns.

Suns vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -3

Suns vs. Bucks over/under: 230.5 points

Suns vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -165, Suns +140

PHX: The Suns are 15-15 against the spread in road games

MIL: The Bucks are 19-11 against the spread in home games

Why the Suns can cover



The Suns are impressive on both ends of the floor. Phoenix ranks in the top eight of the NBA in defensive efficiency, allowing only 1.12 points per possession. The Suns are in the top six of the league in field goal percentage allowed (46.7%), 2-point percentage allowed (52.9%), assists allowed (23.6 per game), and fast break points allowed (12.8 per game), and Phoenix should benefit from Milwaukee's poor free throw shooting. The Bucks make only 73.9% of free throw attempts, second-worst in the league.

On the offensive end, Phoenix is excellent in moving and sharing the ball, ranking in the top five of the NBA in assists, assist percentage, and assist-to-turnover ratio. The Suns also produce 15.1 second-chance points per game while securing 31% of missed shots on the offensive glass. With Phoenix also shooting 37.8% from 3-point range and 79.3% at the free throw line, the Suns are difficult to stop.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee is the best defensive team in the NBA this season, giving up only 109.3 points per 100 possessions to opponents. The Bucks allow only 45.2% shooting from the field, No. 2 in the NBA, and that includes top-three marks in 2-point percentage allowed (51.4%) and 3-point percentage allowed (34.3%). Milwaukee is excellent on the defensive glass, securing 75.0% of missed shots by opponents, and the Bucks are in the top three of the league in free throw attempts allowed (21.2 per game) and assists allowed (22.8 per game).

Phoenix is dead-last in the NBA in 2-point accuracy (51.4%) on offense, and the Suns are No. 27 in the league in free throw attempts (21.7 per game). On offense, the Bucks have star power and the ability to threaten from 3-point distance, as Milwaukee buries 14.5 3-pointers per game. Milwaukee also makes gains on the offensive glass, securing 29.3% of missed shots and producing 15.1 second-chance points per game.

